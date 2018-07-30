Application Deadline Thursday For Pinckney Clerk Position

The deadline is approaching for applications to be submitted for anyone interested in becoming the next Village Clerk in Pinckney.



Longtime Clerk Amy Salowitz previously announced she was moving out of state and would be stepping down from the position. Applications and resumes for her replacement are being accepted through 4pm this Thursday, August 2nd. A job description and application are available on the Village of Pinckney website, a link for which is posted below.



Salowitz says the position is not an elected one so applicants do not have to be village residents, although she says having a basic knowledge of the area is a must. For anyone thinking about applying, but unsure if they can do the job, she says she will plans to remain on board through the end of the year and make sure there is a smooth transition.



Salowtiz encourages applicants to address their transferable skills in their cover letter, including what they think would work well from previous experience and why they want to make that change. (JK)