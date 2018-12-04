Appointee Sought To Replace Bollin As Brighton Township Clerk

Following election to the state legislature, a longtime member of the Brighton Township board has turned in her resignation.



Ann Bollin officially turned in her resignation Monday night as Brighton Township Clerk, following her election in November as a Representative for the 42nd State House District. Bollin had served as the township’s clerk since 2003. Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI that applications are being accepted from individuals interested in serving out the remainder of her term through November 20, 2020.



Interested candidates must be a qualified elector of the Township and registered to vote. To be a qualified elector, a person must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have lived in the township at least 30 days. Property ownership is not required. Resumes and a Letter of Interest must be submitted by Noon on Friday, December 21st with interviews held on January 2nd and 3rd. (JK)