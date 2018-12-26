Appointments Made to County Boards and Committees

December 26, 2018

Several people have been appointed to various Livingston County Boards and Committees.



The county Board of Commissioners recently voted on the appointments for a number of representatives on boards and committees whose terms have expired, or whose seats have been vacated. Stephen Crane was appointed to the county’s Road Commission for a term set to expire in December of 2024.



Terms expiring December of 2021 were set for appointees Barbara Spalding, Roxanne Garber and Sharon Slaton for the Community Mental Health Authority Board. There were six appointments made to the Building Construction Appeals Board: Tom Boylan, Tim Parks, Kurt Weiland, George Kilpatrick, John Hamlin and Mike Kennedy. They will serve terms set to expire in December of 2020. (DK)