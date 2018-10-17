Arc Fall Fashion Show Celebrating 25 Years

October 17, 2018

Local and state celebrities will take to the cat walk in a fundraiser to help those with developmental disabilities.



The Arc of Livingston is holding their 25th annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show on November 15th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. All of the proceeds will remain in Livingston County helping The Arc with their mission to empower and support people with developmental disabilities so that they can participate with and contribute to the community.



The evening begins at 5:30pm with hor d'oeuvres and a silent auction filled with many great ideas for holiday shopping by local businesses. Dinner and the fashion show begin at 7pm. A live auction with prizes including a trip to the Bahamas will follow.



In celebration of the event’s 25th year, the jewelry raffle will feature a one-of-a-kind, 18-karat white- and yellow-gold diamond necklace, valued at $7,500. It features white and yellow diamonds commissioned by Cooper & Binkley Jewelers from world class designer Simon G. Tickets for the jewelry raffle are sold separately and you do not need to be present to win. Just 1,000 are being sold and are available at Cooper & Binkley, Bink n’ Babs Boutique and at the Arc of Livingston office.



As for the fashion show on November 15th, those tickets are $80 per person. To reserve a spot of find more information on any of the events that night, visit the link below. (JK)