Art In The Park Takes Over Pinckney This Weekend

June 1, 2018

Art in the Park is taking over downtown Pinkney once again, this weekend.



The 28th Annual Art in Park kicks off the summer season of activities for the Pinckney-Putnam-Hamburg-Hell Chamber of Commerce this Saturday and Sunday. Over 100 fine artists and crafters will be on-hand to demonstrate their love of art and show off unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.



The CAP Kid’s Fair, hosted by LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention Council will take place on Livingston Street. There will be a petting farm, a magic show both days at noon, and free arts and crafts for kids. Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a gift basket with prizes valued at over $200. For parents, LACASA will offer information on child safety and development, as well as area programs and services for families.



The Putnam and Hamburg Fire Departments will be on South Howell Street with current and vintage fire trucks, a smoke house, and tours of the trucks. Adults 21 and up can visit the Eternity Brewing dining tent at the corner of Mill Street and Livingston. Entrance is free and beer is $5.



Art in the Park begins at 10 am to 5pm both days.(MK)