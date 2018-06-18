Attorney To Discuss Solar Energy Ordinances At Lunch Series

June 18, 2018

A community discussion luncheon will focus on the use of an alternative energy source and how local government can effectively regulate it.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is a quarterly event held by the County Planning Department. For the event, planning professionals, local government officials, and community leaders come together in an informal setting to share ideas. Hartland Township will host the series’ next event on Wednesday, June 27th, at Township Hall from 12 to 1pm.



This session will feature guest speaker Stephen A. Delie, who will provide a presentation on solar energy ordinances, specifically in regards to their key components and benefits. Delie, an associate attorney for a law firm based in Okemos, has authored a variety of solar energy ordinances and related publications.



Utilizing solar power as an alternative energy source is gaining popularity and event organizers say Delie will offer guidance to officials crafting associated regulations as they navigate an issue that may be unprecedented for some. Participants will also take away ideas and information on how to incorporate reported best practices into local zoning ordinances.



Those attending the event are asked to bring their own lunch and RSVP is appreciated. You can RSVP by emailing Kathleen Kline-Hudson at kathleenk@co.livingston.mi.us or

Scott Barb at sbarb@co.livingston.mi.us