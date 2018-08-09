Event To Prep Workforce For Autonomous Vehicles

August 9, 2018

A special event is being geared up for employers and others seeking a career around self-driving vehicles.



Michigan Works! Southeast engages both employers and job seekers to help develop a healthy and trained workforce in 5 counties, including Livingston and Washtenaw. Recognizing the changes coming with autonomous vehicles, they have created the Connected and Automated Vehicle Workforce Training Guide. With Michigan’s prominence within the automotive industry and the American Center for Mobility being located in Ypsilanti, Director Bill Sleight said in a release that he believes this region will be at the center of the transition.



As such, the guide will address questions like “What impact will these changes have on our jobs and workers?” “How do we prepare today’s workers for these changes?” And “How do we prepare the next generation to have the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed?” Michigan Works! Southeast is rolling out the guide with a special launch event, this Tuesday, August 14th, from 10am until noon, at the Ann Arbor Spark Central Innovation Center. Along with employers, Sleight said he is excited to share the guide with students, educators, counselors, parents, and career-seekers. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/autonomous-vehicles-tomorrows-technology-today-tickets-48368945819 (MK)