February 2, 2018

Navigating autonomous vehicle technology and the impact and convenience it will have on area businesses and residents is the next segment in a popular breakfast series.



Good Morning Livingston on Tuesday, February 13th will feature a third discussion on the topic of where autonomous vehicle technology is going in the very near future. Panelists will present on several topics and answer questions from the audience. Organizers say with Livingston County being home to many Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturing facilities that support the automotive industry, the topic will become more and more important for the county to be well-versed and highly knowledgeable.



Panelists will include Pierre Bourgin of NAVYA, a French company that’s produced an autonomous vehicle used at M-City, Las Vegas and in Australia Navya. The company has a production facility in Saline and recently released a ride-sharing autonomous taxi and Bourgin will talk about what’s possible right now in the world of autonomous vehicles. Panelist Adela Spulber from the Center for Automotive Research will address the three things that will affect cities and municipalities planning for autonomous vehicles. The final featured panelist is Seun Phillips from PlanetM, a partnership of mobility organizations, communities, educational institutions, research and development, and government agencies working together to develop and deploy the mobility technologies driving the future. He’ll talk about why the state has created the PlanetM brand and why it is important to be at the table in this industry.



Good Morning Livingston will run from 7:30 to 9am on Tuesday, February 13th at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Genoa Township. Registration and other information is available through the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. A link to the website is provided. (JM)