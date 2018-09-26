Baby Fair To Help Expecting And New Parents

An upcoming event will help set up parents and expecting parents of newborns with the support and information to help keep their families healthy and safe.



The 4th annual Livingston County Baby Fair is coming on Saturday, October 13th from 9am until noon at the Livingston Educational Service Agency Building in Howell. Previously known as the Community Baby Shower, the organizers from LACASA changed the name to better reflect what the event is.



The Baby Fair will feature tables offering breastfeeding support, parent support groups, libraries, various government agencies, and free flu shots. Four different educational workshops will be held throughout the event. Learn about Postpartum Depression and Other Concerns at 9:30, Safe Sleep for Your Baby at 10, Infant Crying and How to Cope at 10:30, and Health Care Decisions when Your Child is Sick at 11. Attendees will receive free raffle tickets for every workshop and table they visit. Previous raffle prizes include strollers, car seats, diapers, wipes, and toys. Door prizes will also be given out.



More information on this free event can be found on the events tab on LACASA’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/events/2133002546962532/ (Photo: LACASA Facebook) (MK)