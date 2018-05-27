17th Annual Backpacks For Kids Event Underway

Organizers of an annual campaign are hoping generous residents will spend some time this summer to help make school in the fall easier for families in need.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency has kicked off its annual Backpacks for Kids campaign. This is the 17th year Livingston ESA has run the program which aims to provide Livingston County students whose families are experiencing financial difficulties school supplies at no cost.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Shutz said they need backpacks, but also supplies for students through the entirety of the Kindergarten to 12th grade spectrum. Last year, individuals, local businesses, and community groups came together to pack over 1,000 backpacks for Livingston County students. The big distribution event, this year, will be held on August 16th, in conjunction with Livingston ESA’s Connect for Kids event.



A list of collection sites can be found online at www.LivingstonESA.org (link below), inside the Parent & Community Resources tab. Items and monetary donations can also be dropped at the Agency between the hours of 8am and 4pm all summer. The Livingston ESA office is located at 1425 West Grand River in Howell. (MK)