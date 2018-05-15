Meeting Next Week For Baker Road Intersections Project

May 15, 2018

A public meeting is planned next week regarding the Baker Road intersections project.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission, in cooperation with the City of Dexter, will be reconstructing Baker Road from Shield Road to Dan Hoey Road. Preliminary utility relocation work has already started and a contractor for DTE Gas is currently installing new gas mains. Further work will be performed to relocate electric, phone, cable and other fiber optic/communication facilities in the coming days. Road construction will begin on June 18th. Baker Road and the intersection of Shield Road and Dan Hoey Road will be closed for the duration of the project. The goal is have the project completed prior to the start of the 2018-2019 school year for students in Dexter Community Schools.



Tuesday’s meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30pm in the cafeteria at Creekside Elementary School on Baker Road in Dexter. A project website with more information is available through the link provided, where individuals can also sign up for email updates. (JM)