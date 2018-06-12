Barricaded Gunman In Fenton

June 12, 2018

UPDATE: The standoff has ended in the gunman's death due to a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.







Authorities in Fenton are in the midst of a barricaded gunman situation.



The situation began to unfold this morning when a woman entered the Fenton police station to file a domestic complaint against her 35-year-old boyfriend. The Tri-County Times reports police went to the couple’s home in the 600 block of Hickory Street to try and make contact with the man but were unsuccessful. Further questioning of the woman revealed a felony had been committed and police returned to the home to try and arrest the man. As police approached the front porch of the house, they heard a single gunshot at which point they pulled back and contacted Michigan State Police for backup. Fenton Police Chief Jason Slater said it was believed the man was alone in the house. The couple have children in common but they were reportedly not home.



A two-count felony warrant has since been authorized in Genesee County District Court for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence. All attempts to communicate with the man are said to have been unsuccessful and he had yet to surrender as of this afternoon. The Times reports MSP were able to breach the front door and windows with rubber rounds of ammunition, which were fired so that police could put in a robot, which helps determine where the suspect is inside. (JM)