Barricaded Gunman Situation Turns Fatal In Lyon Township

July 26, 2018

A barricaded gunman situation turned fatal late Tuesday night in Lyon Township.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township Substation responded to a residence on Ladbrooke Drive for an assault complaint around 11:15 Tuesday night. Authorities say the husband had pointed a handgun at and threatened to kill his wife during an argument. The victim called 911 and responding deputies were able to safely get her out of the home, after which they attempted to make contact with the suspect who had barricaded himself in a second story bedroom. The victim stated that the suspect had access to multiple firearms, which are kept in the bedroom, and had told her he had no intention of peacefully surrendering.



Deputies on scene established a perimeter and began evacuating residents from neighboring homes. The Oakland County SWAT Team was activated and negotiators on scene were unable to make contact with the suspect, adding no movement was detected from inside the home. After deploying a robot, SWAT personnel made entry and located the suspect obviously deceased in a second story bathroom. The suspect, a 54-year-old Lyon Township resident, shot himself with a handgun.



The incident remains under investigation. Officials say there were previous domestic violence calls or family fights reported at the home. (JM/JK)