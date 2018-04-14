BAS Board Accepts $50,000 Donation From Sports Group

April 14, 2018

At the Brighton Board of Education meeting this week, the board accepted a gift of $50,000 to improve the athletic fields at Hawkins Elementary School.



Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that what he calls a “substantial” donation by the Brighton Youth Baseball-Softball Program will be primarily used to install new fencing at field M.



Gray pointed out that the outdoor athletic facilities at Hawkins are used not only for baseball and softball but other sports as well, such as Lacrosse. And the Hawkins fields are utilized not only by Hawkins students but by other elementary student-athletes in the district as well. The Brighton Youth Baseball-Softball Program is a nonprofit organization that gives children ages 8-18 an opportunity to play travel ball. (TT)