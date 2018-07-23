Basement Cleaning Turns Up Grenade In Highland Township

July 23, 2018

An inert grenade was discovered by a local woman cleaning a basement over the weekend.



The Oakland County sheriff's office says in a statement the discovery was made Saturday in Highland Township. No one was injured. A deputy responded to the Highland Township Substation after another person reported his friend found the military-style grenade with a safety pin in place. He told the deputy that his friend's deceased ex-husband had served in the U.S. Army during World War II.



The Michigan State Police bomb disposal unit checked out the grenade and determined it was inert. (JK)