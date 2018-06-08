Benefit To Assist Lakeland HS Senior Following Family Tragedy

June 8, 2018

A benefit is being hosted to honor local high school senior’s dream after a tragic accident.



Ryan Wismer is a Lakeland High School senior whose dream of becoming a school teacher was dealt a setback in June of 2017 when his parents Victoria and Randy were struck from behind by another vehicle as they rode on their motorcycle. Victoria was killed, while Ryan’s father was put in a coma for an extended period. The Knights of Columbus, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Council #7444 of Milford, and the councils of District 8 are hosting a benefit dinner called “Helping Ryan.” The dinner will consist of salad; roast beef, roast pork, baked and mashed potatoes, green beans and deserts. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.



The event is being hosted on Saturday, June 16th at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall, 1955 E. Commerce Road, in Milford. Tickets are $30 per person, and those interested must register before Monday, June 11th. Those who can't attend, but would like to donate to Ryan's cause are advised to send your checks to John Rogers at, 3101 Sands Ct., Milford, MI 48380. Make the checks payable to Knights of Columbus #7444, and earmark them Ryan's Dream. For tickets call John Rogers at 248-714-5353. (EO/JK)