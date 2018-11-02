Bill Schuette To Campaign In Brighton Saturday

November 2, 2018

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette will be in Livingston County this weekend as part of the “Get Out The Vote” tour.



Schuette and running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Secretary of State nominee Mary Treder Lang and Congressman Mike Bishop are all scheduled to appear. This marks Schuette’s second visit to Livingston County in less than a week to campaign ahead of Tuesday’s General Election. He is pictured at the local GOP Regan Day Dinner. Various stops are scheduled around Michigan Saturday and Sunday.



The local rally will be held from 6:15 to 7pm Saturday at the Bill Schuette/Mike Bishop campaign office located at 403 E. Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116. Doors open at 6pm. (JM)