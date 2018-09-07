Bishop Airs First TV Ad For Re-Election Bid

September 7, 2018

Congressman Mike Bishop is running his first TV ad in his bid for a third term in Congress.



The 30-second spot launched Thursday emphasizes the Rochester Republican's Michigan roots and his work in the House to protect the Great Lakes, fight the opioid epidemic and protect children. The 8th District stretches between Lansing and the northern Oakland County, with all of Livingston County included.



Bishop is facing a challenge from Holly Democrat Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who worked on national security in the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. That was the focus of her first TV ad, which was released August 28th. The seat is a top target for Democrats hoping to retake the House in the first midterm election of Donald Trump's presidency.



Bishop campaign consultant Stu Sandler says Bishop "has always called Michigan home and will continue to deliver for the 8th District." (JK)