Bishop Earns Detroit Chamber Endorsement

October 18, 2018

The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce has made an endorsement in what’s become the most expensive Congressional race in Michigan history.



The chamber's political action committee offered public support on Wednesday for 8th District Republican Congressman Mike Bishop. Brad Williams, vice president of Government Relations for the Detroit Regional Chamber, said Bishop’s, “service in Congress has been exemplary and the Chamber encourages voters to return him to Washington to continue his leadership on smart taxation and regulation, protecting the Great Lakes, and lowering the costs of college education." Bishop said he was honored to, “once again earn the support of more than the 2/3 of the men and women of the Chamber PAC board required to earn this endorsement, and I am ready to continue to work with them toward a brighter for future for our region."



Bishop is being challenged by Democrat Elissa Slotkin, whose spokesperson Laura Epstein responded to the announcement by saying, “Elissa Slotkin is proud to have the support of local leaders and community groups, including Democrats and Republicans, and if elected, she will work hard in Congress on behalf of all Michigan small-business owners." Slotkin has brought the race to a statistical dead-heat in a district Bishop won by 17 points in 2016. According to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, the 8th District race is now the most expensive congressional race in Michigan history, with spending already exceeding $16.5 million with less than three weeks before the Nov. 6 election.



In a surprise move, the chamber also endorsed Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in her race against Republican Bill Schuette for Governor, the first Democrat they’ve backed for that post since 1990. The chamber PAC cited Whitmer's support for infrastructure funding, including construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, her votes as a state senator for Detroit's bankruptcy deal and expansion of the state’s Medicaid program. (JK)