Bishop Hopes Pullout From "Flawed" Iran Deal Leads To Mideast Stability; Slotkin Says Decision Puts Politics Over National Security

May 9, 2018

Following Tuesday’s announcement by President Trump that the U.S. would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, it came as no surprise that the two people expected to square off for the 8th District Congressional seat had differing opinions.



Republican Congressman Mike Bishop issued a statement Tuesday calling the deal “flawed from the beginning,” saying it, “enabled the foremost state sponsor of terrorism to gain access to billions of dollars and paved a pathway to nuclear weapons.” Bishop says Iran then used that money, “to increase their support for terrorist groups like Hezbollah and fund development of ballistic missiles that threaten Israel.” Bishop said he hoped the, “action will lead to a better, stronger agreement that will ensure security for our allies and stability in the Middle East.”



On the other side of the issue, Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who served three tours with the CIA in Iraq, added that as, “someone who has seen first-hand Iran's underhanded behavior in the Middle East” she would have applauded additional agreements…that built on top of the nuclear deal...but instead, the (Trump) Administration let politics dictate national security…and in one fell swoop, the US has made clear to both our friends and adversaries that a deal we sign isn't worth the paper it's written on."



Meanwhile, France says the Iranian nuclear accord is "not dead" despite the U.S. withdrawal and that European countries will hold talks with Iran to find ways to keep it alive. (JK)