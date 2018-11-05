Bishop & Slotkin Each Plan Strong Finish Into Tuesday's Election

November 5, 2018

It’s the most expensive Congressional race in Michigan history and both incumbent Republican Mike Bishop and Democratic challenger Elissa Slotkin say they are taking nothing for granted as people get set to cast ballots on Tuesday.



Bishop, who won the district by nearly 17 points in 2016, is polling within the margins against Slotkin and told WHMI on Sunday that his focus remains on getting his supporters out to the polls. "You just keeping pushing through the tape. I'm doing my same thing. I started with church this morning and I spent the rest of the day meeting and talking with as many people as I can talk to and encouraging them to vote and be a part of their democratic system. I feel good about it (but) you never know. 2016 was an anomaly maybe, or was it kind of a trend? So I don't know how accurate these polls are. I tend not to believe them, but we'll see on Tuesday."



While Slotkin disagrees on most every major political issue with Bishop, one thing she is in sync with him on is in not trusting the polls to coast to a victory. "I don't take much stock in the polls. I don't watch what the pundits tell me. What I am hearing is from people on the ground when we knock on doors and surprise them at their front door. And what I've been really, really heartened to see is that people across the political spectrum; Republicans, Independents and Democrats, just feel that the tenor and tone of politics is off in Washington and they just want someone who is actually going to do something for them particularly on things like health care."



Bishop says he also is concerned about the tone the campaign has taken, saying “The incivility in this country has gotten so bad and I think it’s wrong and I think we as a country have to stand up to it.” While Slotkin and Bishop point to the other as the cause of that perceived incivility, Slotkin says she has no apologies for making the race competitive. (JK)