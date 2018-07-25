School Board Candidates File For November Election

July 25, 2018

There will be some contested school board races in the November General Election.



In Brighton Area Schools, six candidates have filed for three open seats. Board Vice President Dave Chesney, Trustee John Conely are not running for re-election. Incumbent Kenneth Stahl filed to retain his seat. The other candidates that filed include Sean Hickman, Angela Krebs, Laura Mitchell, Andy Storm, and Kara Totaro.



In Fowlerville Community Schools, three seats carrying four year terms and one partial term are up for election. Incumbents Steve Frederick, John Belcher and Trish Reed filed for re-election to the four-year seats along with challenger Ron Drinkert. Incumbent Mary Veilbig was the only one to file for the partial term.



In Hartland Consolidated Schools, two seats carrying regular six-year terms are up along with one partial term. Incumbents Charlie Aberasturi and Christopher Costa have filed for the two full terms and will face challenger Sherri Osterman. Incumbent Trustee Kristin Coleman has filed for the partial term.



In Howell Public Schools, three seats with four year regular terms will be elected. Incumbents Brent Earl, Gregg Gilligan, and Grace Trudell all filed for re-election. They will face challengers Christy Conn and Leslie Bohnett.



In Pinckney Community Schools, two seats with regular six-year terms are up for election, along with three partial terms. Incumbents Terri Bankes, Bethany Mohr and Melissa Mueller will face challenger Amanda Mortenson. Incumbents Matthew Maciag and Bill Wearne filed for re-election to their respective partial term seats. (JM)