Crowdfunding Campaign, Disc Golf Event To Support Family Of Deceased Howell Resident

November 22, 2018

Friends of a father who was killed while hunting last week have set up crowdfunding campaign and disc event to help his family.



29-year-old Matthew Boeck of Howell was discovered dead from a gunshot wound last Friday in the Lewiston-area woods, up north. Oscoda County authorities discovered his body around 11:45pm at night, and are still investigating the incident. Boeck leaves behind a girlfriend and six children. In response, several of his friends are stepping up to help support his family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and other financial needs. A charity, doubles disc golf event has also been scheduled, as Boeck was known to be enthusiastic about the sport. It will take place at the Kensington Black Locust Disc Golf Course on Saturday, December 8th. Registration will take place from 10am until 10:30am. $25 per couple is asked, but for anyone who wishes to donate more, friends want it known that 100% of what is collected will be going to the family. If you don’t have a partner to play with, one will be found for you. Local clubs and leagues are invited to play and pitch in as well.



Visit the GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/5-children-lost-father.



More information on the disc golfing event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2005984066188084/ (MK)