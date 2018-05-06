Border Cantina Liquor License Transferred

The Brighton City Council has approved a liquor license transfer for the company that plans to convert the vacant Border Cantina restaurant into a contemporary country music venue with live entertainment, a restaurant and lounge. Christopher Klebba purchased the former Border Cantina in January.



There were no comments at its meeting Thursday night when council approved the transfer of a Class C liquor license from Border Cantina-Brighton, Inc. to SBS-1 LLC, doing business as Single Barrel Social LLC at 8724 West Grand River. The application would also allow Sunday sales and an outdoor service area permit which includes the sale of alcohol on a patio, and a dance permit.



A criminal check by Brighton City Police revealed no violations by the major stockholders in the state of Michigan. The request will now go before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for approval. The site plan will go before the City Planning Commission at its meeting on May 21st.



Klebba plans to change the façade of the building — which is on the banks of the Mill Pond - and add a thousand feet of space. He foresees a raised dance floor, a lounge and bar. The project represents an investment of about $3 million. Klebba hopes to start construction as soon as plans are approved and be open for business by next winter or earlier. (TT)