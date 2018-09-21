Local Food Assistance Agency to Get New Building in Brighton

The Brighton City Council has approved the site plan for a building which will become the permanent home of Bountiful Harvest.



Bountiful Harvest is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization that provides food and personal hygiene products to families and individuals in Livingston County. Bountiful Harvest, begun in 2011, has been housed in the Brighton Community Center for several months since the organization was told by a local church that it could no longer use its basement, which was needed for other things.



The new building will be located behind the First Presbyterian Church at 300 E. Grand River in Brighton. Currently, there is a garage behind the church, but it will be torn down to make room for the new center.



According to spokesman Terry Simpson the 3,300-square-foot building will allow Bountiful Harvest to expand its services and increase its hours. He tells WHMI that in 2016 the organization served 4,311 families, nearly 12,000 individuals, over 3,000 children and almost 2,500 seniors, and distributed nearly 250,000 pounds of food.



First Presbyterian Church Pastor Scott Phillips says the church is happy to assist Bountiful Harvest in any way it can, in order to fulfill its goal of helping the less fortunate in Livingston County. Simpson says Bountiful Harvest receives absolutely no money from the federal, state or local governments, and there is no paid staff; all are volunteers. Groundbreaking for the new home for Bountiful Harvest will take place on Oct. 9th at 3 p.m. (TT) Photo: Bountiful Harvest food pantry