Bowdish Road To Close Friday In Unadilla Township

August 30, 2018

A road closure starts tomorrow in Unadilla Township until further notice, due to structural problems with a bridge.



Bowdish Road between Jaycox Road and Worden Road will be closed to through traffic starting Friday. The closure is required due to significant deterioration in the support structure of the bridge over Portage Creek. It’s located right where Ingham, Jackson, and Washtenaw County meet and currently carries about 100 cars per day. The Livingston County Road Commission says it is evaluating possible replacement options, including complete removal of the bridge. However, no schedule for replacement has been identified at this time. Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI the bridge has had load restrictions for a while and the wood piling has reached its life expectancy.



Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as no detour has been posted. (JM)