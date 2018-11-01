Boy Scout Troop 362 Celebrating 90th Anniversary

Livingston County’s oldest Boy Scout Troop is holding an anniversary homecoming next weekend for all who’ve been a part or supported them through the years.



Boy Scout Troop 362 out of Howell is holding their 90th anniversary celebration at Camp Munhacke, in Gregory on Saturday, November 10. Established in 1928, for the first 30 years they were chartered with Howell Public Schools. From 1958 until 2008, they were chartered with the Lions Club Howell. Following their disbandment, the Howell Rotary Club stepped up and has been the troop’s Charter Organization since. Assistant Scout Master Steve Baranski said anybody who has been a part of the troop or been associated with them is invited, including businesses, sponsors, and members of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



Traditionally, Troop 362 uses this weekend event in November as a family cookout. Scouts cook a turkey, while family members bring a side dish or dessert. Afterwards, there will be a firebowl where the scouts will entertain with skits and songs. Some will share the history of the Troop, and this year they are looking forward to alumni coming to share their memories with them around the fire. Baranski said they usually ask to attendees for $5 a head, topping out at $20 for family.



An RSVP is appreciated to ensure there is enough food to go around. Camping and RV opportunities are available. For more information on this, the event, or to reserve a spot, contact Charter Organization Representative Patti Griffith at pgriff@cac.net. (MK)