Assistant to City Mgr. in Brighton Accepts Position in Auburn Hills

September 23, 2018

The assistant to the city manager’s position in Brighton seems to be a stepping stone to advancement. Brighton has lost its second assistant to the city manager in the last six months. Jessica Lienhardt, who held the position for two years, left in March to become the public affairs officer for the Canadian Consulate in Detroit.



Brandon Skopek followed in Lienhardt’s footsteps as assistant to the city manager, and has also been Downtown Development Authority coordinator. Skopek told City Council Thursday night he is leaving to become the executive director of the Downtown Development Authority for the city of Auburn Hills. Skopek tells WHMI he has been blessed with excellent co-workers during his 2-year stay in Brighton.



Skopek will also be also the director of Auburn Hills’ Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and manager of its three Tax Increment Finance Authorities, or TIFAs. It will be a step up in Skopek’s career, as Auburn Hills is the home of the American headquarters of Fiat-Chrysler, the Palace of Auburn Hills and Oakland University. Skopek says he will be back in Brighton in a couple of weeks for the dedication of the new bandshell and amphitheater at the Mill Pond.



City Manager Nate Geinzer says that Skopek has a “bright future in front of him,” and while he hates to see hi leave, he wishes him well. Geinzer says some of Skopek’s biggest accomplishments were overseeing the Millpond Bandshell project, managing the city’s Comprehensive Master Plan Update, and working with the DDA on the redevelopment of the Second Street Flats condominium project. Skopek, whose last day in Brighton was Friday, starts in his new position on Oct. 1st. (TT)