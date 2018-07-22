Milford Native & Head Chef Moving On To "More Fulfilling" Venture

July 22, 2018

A Milford native and head chef at two popular restaurants is moving on to a new role that allows him to give back to the community.



Brandon Zarb has served as executive chef at Imperial and Public House in Ferndale for the last three years, which are two of the busiest restaurants in Metro Detroit. At this point in his career, Zarb says he’s ready for a new chapter and an opportunity to give back to the community that has so deeply supported him. Come August, the 31-year-old Milford native will serve as the culinary paraprofessional educator at Rising Stars Academy where he’ll educate young adults with disabilities in culinary arts. Zarb will be teaching the special needs students the cooking and social skills needed to become gainfully employed in the food-service industry. Zarb says he’s been fortunate enough to witness how the founders are changing lives every day.



Zarb says he’s always been drawn to teaching and mentoring, and in the face of an industry wide labor shortage, he’s excited to bring his passion for cooking to an organization that helps both the local community and local restaurants. His final day with the Ferndale restaurant group is August 3rd. (JM)