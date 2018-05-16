Brighton Man Will Tell Father's Amazing WWII Story

May 16, 2018

The amazing tale of a World War II pilot being shot down and escaping capture from the Axis powers will be presented by his son this weekend in Brighton.



John Carah was a U.S. Army Air Force airman during the Second World War When his B-17 was shot down over France in 1943; he parachuted to safety, was rescued by the French Underground, and made his way to safety in Switzerland. His son, Warren Carah, will tell the amazing story of how his dad was then hired as an assistant military attaché, worked for the Office of Strategic Services, a precursor to the CIA, and was likely witness to several secrets of the war.



The presentation will be held Sunday from 1pm to 2:30pm at the Brighton CoBACH Center next to the Millpond. Carah will have on display artifacts and pieces of the B-17 that his father recovered upon returning to the crash site in 1996. (JK)