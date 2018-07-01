Brighton 4th Of July Festivities Set Wednesday

Both the community and organizers are gearing up for Brighton’s Independence Day Parade.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority and the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club are working in conjunction on the 2018 Brighton Independence Day Parade and festivities on Wednesday, July4th. Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian says Brighton has a very busy 4th of July and this year marks one of the fullest parades they’ve seen. The theme of the 2018 parade is “Super Hero for A Day” and there are almost 90 entries this year.



The day starts out with the Hungry Duck Run half marathon or 5K at 7am, followed by the Duckling Dash down Main Street for younger kids at 9:30am. Floats, bands, cars and fire trucks are featured as part of this year’s parade, which steps off at 10am sharp from Main and Church Streets and ends at Brighton High School. Theme trophies will be awarded for most patriotic, most musical and most creative.



O’Brian tells WHMI they want everyone to come out and be part of the celebration, as well as the 12th Annual Hungry Duck Run which helps raise awareness and funding to fight hunger in Livingston County. O’Brian says the parade is capped off with two great events including the Duck Race Raffle.



There are typically some road closures in the Grand River and Main Street areas associated with the parade. Main Street will be closed through downtown for the duration of the parade. Shuttles will be available between the BECC building and parking at the high school.



Also over at the Mill Pond at Main and West Streets next to the CoBach Center, O’Brian says they’ll Brighton’s largest water sprinkler set up, a ladder truck, so kids can play and cool off after the parade. For details and race registration, visit the provided link. (JM)