Council Approves Design Bid For 2nd Street Reconstruction

April 23, 2018

The Brighton City Council recently approved a proposal by Tetra Tech to provide design and engineering services for the complete reconstruction of Second Street.



The projected cost of the project is $2.2 million to reconstruct the street and make other infrastructure improvements. The project is being done for several reasons. They include the deteriorating condition of the street, inadequate and aging sewer and water lines and at least one — and possibly two — major construction projects. Scheduled to be constructed this year are the Second Street Flats condominiums, with another potential project involving luxury apartments along the Mill Pond. Council last Thursday approved Tetra Tech’s proposal at $183,000, with 60% coming out of the city’s utility dept. budget.



The Downtown Development Authority will pay for the bulk of the street reconstruction costs with the city’s general fund covering the remaining 40%. As part of the project, the existing 8-inch sanitary sewer line will be replaced with a 12-inch line and the existing 6-inch water main will be replaced with an 8-inch water main. Construction of new, 5-foot-wide sidewalks on each side of the street will also be part of the overall project.



Bids will be taken on the construction portion of the project on May 3rd, with the bids going back to council for final action. (TT)