Brighton Fire Authority Open House

September 15, 2018

An annual event focused on fire safety and fun will be held next month in Brighton.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority will host its annual open house at the main station on Grand River in downtown Brighton on Sunday, October 14th from 10am-3pm. Kids will get a chance to meet local firefighters, learn about fire safety and enter to win prizes, including a fire truck ride and prize basket. There will also be a sign-up for a CPR class, child car seat installation and smoke alarm checks.



Live demonstrations will be happening throughout the day along with different activities including a chance to try on firefighting gear, practice how to use a fire extinguisher and face painting. Details are available through the link below. (JK)