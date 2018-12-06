Free Photos, Activities With Santa Sunday

A local organization will connect the community to the past with an old-fashioned Christmas celebration this weekend.



The Brighton Area Historical Society will host the free event this Sunday at the 1885 Lyon One-Room Schoolhouse, which will be decorated for the Christmas season. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos, so attendees should bring their cameras or cellphones as well as any lists kids might have for Santa. Homemade cookies and cider will be available, along with along with adult supervised “make and take” ornaments” for kids can craft. Officials say the “Old Time Christmas” celebration is said to be a perfect time for families to experience history in the schoolhouse that was used between the 1800s’ and 1950s’.



The Lyon One-Room Schoolhouse is located at 11455 Buno Road in Brighton Township and is a barrier free building with plenty of onsite parking. For more information about the event, call 810-250-7276 or visit the link provided. BAHS Facebook photos. (JM)