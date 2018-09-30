Brighton Area Schools' Finances Sound

September 30, 2018

Once again, the Brighton Area Schools received a glowing report in its annual audit. Jeffrey Straus of the firm Maner Costerisan of Lansing told the Board of Education at its meeting Monday night that watching the district work its way out of deficit the last several years was an amazing sight to behold.



Straus called the idea of adopting a Shared Services program – by which Brighton teachers teaches non-core curriculum classes to schools that don’t have the resources to offer such courses – a stroke of genius as a revenue generator.



The district once again received an unqualified report – which means that its accounting methods were within accepted state and federal accounting standards. More importantly, the report showed that the district went from an $8.5 million deficit several years ago to a positive fund balance of $5 million at the end of the 17-18 fiscal year on June 30th. (TT)