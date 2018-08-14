Brighton Area Schools Hires New Assistant Supt. for Instruction

August 14, 2018

The Brighton Area Schools has a new assistant superintendent for instructional services. She is Elizabeth Mosher, who replaces Laura Surrey, who left the district after serving 17 years in various capacities.



Surrey had been assistant superintendent for instruction since 2009. Mosher, her replacement, has been the director of secondary education in the Plymouth-Canton School district in Wayne County for the past two years. Before that, she was director of secondary education in the Huron Valley School District in Oakland County.



Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that, with Mosher’s educational background and credentials, the district is “fortunate” to have her. Mosher was given a 2-year contract at $130,000 per year. Surrey has been credited for being instrumental in improving the school district’s overall academic performance with her curriculum upgrades, and Gray feels that Mosher will be able to accomplishment the same objectives.(TT)