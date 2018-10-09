Brighton School Board Considers Adding JROTC Program

The Brighton Area Schools is considering adding a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, or Jr. ROTC program, to the curriculum. But the Board of Education, while keenly interested in adding such a program at Brighton High School, had a lot of questions at Monday night’s board meeting.



Michigan Junior ROTC official Col. George Pettigrew presented an overview of the program at the Board of Education meeting Monday night. Pettigrew said JROTC is a great program which teaches self-discipline, camaraderie, organizational skills, patriotism and other values. He added that 29 high schools in Michigan have a junior ROTC program.



Board Trustee John Conely, who had originally proposed the program, pressed to have it added to the curriculum as quickly as possible. However, others on the board said a lot of questions had to be answered first, including a determination of if there was enough interest on the part of students, whether there was enough classroom space for up to a hundred students and so forth. President Andy Burchfield, who, along with Board Vice President Dave Chesney, said that the board should take a more deliberative approach and properly evaluate the program before taking any action.



One potential drawback is the cost of the program. Except for classroom materials, the district would be required to pay all costs, including teachers’ salaries. uniforms, insurance and daily operational expenses. That would amount to about $150,000 for the first year alone. Superintendent Greg Gray told WHMI after the meeting that if all the board’s questions are answered to their satisfaction, the JROTC program would be added, perhaps as early as next fall.



Col. Pettigrew said the program had a requirement of 100 students enrolled in each school, and if a program declined to less than 75, it would be decommissioned. He said Brighton would be allowed to invite students from other area school districts in order to make the minimum enrollment requirement. The board said a survey would be taken of BHS students to determine the level of interest (TT)