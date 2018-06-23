City Of Brighton Arts & Culture Commission Seeks Member

June 23, 2018

The City of Brighton is accepting applications for the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission.



The commission is a five member team that is tasked with supporting fine arts, performing arts, crafts, and culture. The commission also maintains and promotes the city’s outdoor sculpture exhibits and conducts creative placement projects.



Anyone interested must be a resident of the City of Brighton and currently have resided in the city for at least two years. The deadline to send letters of interest is by the close of business on Friday, July 20th. You can send your letter to skopekb@brightoncity.org and the subject line should specify BACC Application. (EO)