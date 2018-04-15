Brighton Board Of Education Recognizes Athletes

April 15, 2018

The Brighton Bulldogs chalked up a remarkable winter sports season with a repeat state championship team, two teams that finished 5th in Division I at the state finals, and Brighton teams also captured several conference, district and regional titles.



The 11 winter athletics squads were honored at this week’s Brighton Board of Education meeting. The Brighton Bulldog hockey team led the way with its second state Division I championship in a row. Athletic Director John Thompson tells WHMI that the success of all of the teams makes those who call the Brighton area their home proud to be a Bulldog fan and supporter.



Although the Brighton Unified basketball team is not directly connected with the high school athletic program, it was organized there and plays its home games there, and as a result the Brighton Unified basketball team was honored Monday night for winning the state Unified championship. The Unified program is a national endeavor through Special Olympics.



Besides the back-to-back state titles for Brighton’s hockey squad, there were several other noteworthy accomplishments by Bulldog teams and individual athletes. Among them were hockey team members Adam Conquest*, Tim Erkkila (ERK’-uh-luh) and Matt Kahra (KAH’-ruh),who made First Team All State. In girls’ ski, Maddie Carrico was named First Team All State and in boys’ ski, Andrew Myers also was named First Team All State. In boys’ swimming, Cade Hammond finished second in diving at the state meet and was named to the All-State team; and in girls’ bowling, Natalie Klein finished third in the state finals and was named First Team All State. Thompson reported that over 75% of the athletes who competed in Brighton High School winter sports earned a 3.0 or better grade-point average to achieve scholar athlete status. (TT)