Brighton School Board Limits Remote Participation to One Member

October 26, 2018

The Brighton Board of Education voted at its meeting Monday to allow just one school board member to participate in, and vote, remotely at board meetings. The issue came up at a previous meeting when the question was posed whether it is even legal to have board members voting on a motion “in absentia” – a Latin legal term meaning in the absence of the person involved.



However, the board decided not to allow a member who is not present - but in communication by phone or some other means – to participate in a closed session. The board also decided to continue using Robert’s Rules of Order in its bylaws as the parliamentary procedure to use at all board meetings. In fact, the board agreed to strengthen it by substituting the term “governed” by Robert’s Rules of Order for “guided” by Robert’s Rules of Order. (TT)