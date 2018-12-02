Fledgling Brighton Bulldog Chamber Orchestra Performs

The Brighton Area Schools has had an excellent band program over the years, with a 260-member high school marching band considered one of the best in the state - one which has won numerous awards. However, due to budgetary considerations, Brighton did not have an orchestra program for many years, that is, until a couple of years ago. With more cash on hand after getting itself out of deficit, the Board of Education in 2016 re-established the orchestra program, which is now in its third year. Superintendent Greg Gray says the orchestra program has made huge strides since it was launched.



The after-school Bulldog Chamber Orchestra, consisting of 7th-through 12th-grade students, has been honing its skills and is now performing before the public. Last week the ensemble played holiday music for the patients at the Caretel Inn assisted living and nursing home facility in Brighton. And the Bulldog Chamber Orchestra will be performing again on Monday, Dec. 10th, in the lobby of the new University of Michigan medical facility on Challis Road, at 3:30 p.m. (TT