Brighton Car Collection Event To Benefit Families Of Ill Children

September 13, 2018

A fundraising event Friday in Brighton will feature a world-renowned exotic car collection to benefit families of seriously ill kids.



Cool Cars for Kids will be held at the Lingenfelter Collection from 4 to 8pm. Tickets are $50 each and will include food, entertainment, and a variety of beautiful exotic cars all to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit.



The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families of seriously ill children. The homes provide support, meals and lodging at a location close to their children. Officials say it allows the focus to remain on the health of the child, rather than grocery shopping, cleaning or cooking meals.



Chrissy Cooper is the Marketing and Development Director for Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit. She says they’re doing something new this year and allowing car enthusiasts to display their vehicle on the Collection floor for a $100 fee.



You’ll find complete details about Cool Card for Kids through the link below. (JK)