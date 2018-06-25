Brighton To Host Chalk Art Event

June 25, 2018

The City of Brighton is hosting a chalk art event at the end of June.



The conclusion to the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission’s The Story of US: Summer Performance Series held last summer will feature renowned Chalk artist, David Zinn where he will share his story of artistic discovery. Brighton Arts and Culture Commission member Brenda Ochodinicky says David Zinn is “Known for his street art and illustration locally and internationally, David brings his whimsical creatures to life.” Zinn participated in the grand opening of Hyne Alley in 2016 where more than 300 children and families attended the event.



Although this event concludes last year’s The Story of Us: Summer Performance Series, it also serves as the kick off to a summer long collaborative art project that will allow people to share their stories throughout the summer.



The event is taking place Saturday, June 30th beginning at 11am in Hyne Alley. That’s located between the Imagination Station and Main Street in Downtown Brighton. The event is free and open for the public to join. (EO)