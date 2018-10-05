Center Stage Business Expo Returns Next Week

October 5, 2018

A unique expo next week will highlight businesses from around the Brighton area in a relaxed, after-hours setting.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd annual event: Center Stage: The Business Expo on Thursday from 4 to 7pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet and Conference Center in Genoa Township. The after-hours networking event is focused on business-to-business networking. Brighton Chamber Director of Digital Marketing & Special Events Jen Ling tells WHMI it’s a social event being an after-hours and they absolutely encourage guests and the general public to attend. She says the expo will feature a DJ, cash bar, appetizers and a mix of various types of local business. Guests do not need to be a member of the Chamber.



Chamber President and CEO Pamela McConeghy said they launched the expo last year and had a great turnout, adding they’re expecting an even better crowd this year. She says the Center Stage Business Expo is the only of its kind in Livingston County, and will feature a plethora of fantastic businesses.



Guests and the public are welcome to attend at no charge and are encouraged to come and learn more about businesses in the area. A variety of different vendors and sponsors will be participating in the event and various gifts will be given throughout the evening. Booths and sponsorships are still available. Details are in the attached press release. (JM)