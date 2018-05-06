Brighton City Council Adopts 2018/2019 Budget

May 6, 2018

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1st in the city of Brighton is up nearly a half-million dollars from the current yer budget figure.



City Council adopted the 2018-19 year budget at its meeting Thursday night. It totals slightly over $9 million, as opposed to the $8.6 million budget for the year ending June 30th. That’s an increase from earlier budget estimates. City Manager Nate Geinzer says the reason for the increase is a few unexpected revenue sources. They include $195,000 in personal property tax reimbursements from the state and $180,000 from more building permits than anticipated. The total budget for 2018-19 — which includes self-sustaining funds such as utilities - Geinzer tells WHMI that — although there are many pressing needs, such as replacing worn out city equipment, he placed the majority of the extra revenue in the reserved fund category. Despite the extra income Geinzer says it is still an extremely tight budget.



Although the budget has been adopted, the fee schedule, plus the millage rate, has not been set. Geinzer says that will be done in two weeks at the next council meeting. However, he did say at Thursday’s meeting that water and sewer rates will go up about 5% and the trash pickup fee will also go up slightly. The biggest chunk of the city’s revenues goes to the police dept. at $28 million, followed by public services, at $2.3 million.



The city will end the 2018-19 year with a healthy $2 million fund balance when both designated and undesignated reserve funds are included in the figure. That gives Brighton a fund balance that is over 15%, which is a stated goal of Brighton City councils both past and present. Financial analysts say that a healthy fund balance is necessary because in order to be able to handle any unexpected emergencies. (TT)