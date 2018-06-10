Brighton Council OKs 18-19 Fee Schedule

June 10, 2018

At its meeting last week the Brighton City Council approved the 2018-19 fee schedule, with most fees staying the same, a few going up and a couple down. For instance, while trash collection fees will go up, the rental registration delinquency, for those who own a rental home, will go down.



City Manager Nate Geinzer says refuse collection will go up 80 cents a month, from $15.21 to $16.01 per month. A few residents have complained that there was a time when trash collection was provided to residents at no cost, but for the past several years the city has charged for garbage collection, saying it can no longer afford to absorb the cost of covering its contract with its trash hauler, Waste Management.



With the new amphitheater under construction and replacing the gazebo, the city has enacted charges for rental of the facility once the project is completed. Amphitheater rental will be $100 an hour in 4-hour blocks for city residents and $150 per hour for non-residents. For the full list of fees to be charged in the new fiscal year starting July 1st, go to brightoncity.org, scroll to the packet for the June 7th City Council meeting and click on the 2018-19 fee schedule. (TT)