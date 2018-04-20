New Roof On Tap for Brighton City Hall

April 20, 2018

The roof at Brighton’s city hall again came under discussion at the City Council meeting Thursday night.



The city had previously approved a minimum of $58,000 and a maximum of $126,000 for the work. How much the project will cost all depends on the extent of deterioration to the flat roof – a kind that is particularly prone to problems due to water collecting on its flat surface. City DPW Director Marcel Goch (GAHCH) tells WHMI that there has been a change from the original scope of work due to the atrium, which was not part of the original city hall when it was first constructed.



Goch says the roofing project will be done this spring. Royal-West Roofing and Sheet Metal of Brighton has been awarded the contract at a cost “not to exceed” $126,000. The funds for the project will come out of the city’s capital outlay budget. (TT)