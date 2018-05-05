Brighton City Mgr. Gets Good-to-Excellent Marks in Annual Evaluation

May 5, 2018

The Brighton City Council has given its city manager what was termed a “very good-to-excellent” evaluation after his second year at the helm. At the April 5th meeting, council evaluated City Manager Nate Geinzer in closed session, and the results were released Thursday night after the regular meeting.



Mayor Jim Muzzin says Geinzer did exceptionally well in areas such as communication skills, general job performance and productivity. He says the main area in which council felt there could be improvement was in management skills.



Geinzer started out as an intern for the city and later was employed part-time in the community development dept. and then as Principal Shopping District consultant.

After graduating from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in public administration, he worked for the city of Farmington Hills as assistant to the city manager. He has made Brighton his home for the last 14 years. (TT)