Brighton Police To Host Coffee With A Cop Wednesday

September 30, 2018

The Brighton City Police Department is hosting another Coffee with a Cop event this week.



“Coffee with a Cop” will run from 9 to 11am this Wednesday at the Starbucks on Grand River. Individuals and neighbors with questions for the Brighton Police Department or others who just want to get to know local officers are encouraged to attend the event for conversation. Officials say there is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know officers in your neighborhoods. Police Chief Rob Bradford has said residents are invited to come and talk about anything that’s on their mind, but particularly if they have any questions about the city police department, traffic rules and regulations, enforcement of the law, or other issues. He noted it’s also an opportunity for the public to get to know the dedicated, trained officers who patrol their community and keep the peace. The Brighton City Police Department has held several Coffee With A Cop events, all of which termed a success, although attendance varied. (JM)