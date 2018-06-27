Brighton Creates Community Development Manager Position, Appoints City Employee

June 27, 2018

The city of Brighton has created a new position — that of community development manager — and City Manager Nate Geinzer has appointed Michael Caruso to fill the position.



Caruso, a 5-year city employee who currently has the job of senior community development associate, will assume his new duties on Sunday, July 1st. Some of his new responsibilities will be the same as Matt Modrack previously had as the city’s community development director. Modrack passed away in August of 2016, and the post has been left unfilled. Modrack left an indelible mark on the community — most notably its downtown — and many have attributed the success of Brighton’s vibrant downtown to Modrack’s vision.



However, Geinzer says Caruso will leave his own distinctive mark on the city and has already developed an excellent rapport with builders and residents as the city’s rental inspector, code enforcement officer and more recently, in community development. Geinzer says that city boards, commissions, and the City Council have also been highly complementary about his work. In his new duties, Caruso will be part of team consisting of himself, Geinzer, and Brandon Skopek, who is assistant to the city manager and DDA coordinator.



Caruso topped a field of over a dozen applicants who were interviewed for the community development manager position by a special panel and, according to Geinzer, stood out among the candidates. Before coming to Brighton, Caruso spent 27 years in Canton Township before retiring from the position of battalion chief with the Canton Twp. Fire Dept. Caruso is married and has two daughters who attend college.

(TT)